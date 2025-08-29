Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aug 29 2025
Jindal Photo Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2025.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 866.1 at 29-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 621 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1025.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 234 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 26.24. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2143 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd added 13.24% to Rs 589.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2312 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spurt 12.12% to Rs 38.66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aug 29 2025

