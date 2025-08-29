ABB India secures Rs 174-cr order from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power

ABB India announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, Chennai, for the supply of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets.

The scope of the project includes the manufacture and supply of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets on a built-to-print basis from ABB Indias Nelamangala factory. Deliveries are scheduled to be executed monthly from January 2026 to December 2026.

ABB India is a leading global technology company. Its business areas include electrification, process automation, motion (drives and motors), and robotics & discrete automation.

The company's standalone net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 351.74 crore on 12.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,175.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.