HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.4%

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 964.35, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 2.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54635.85, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 968.35, up 1.28% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 14.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 6.59% drop in the Nifty Bank index.