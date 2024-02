HDFC Bank has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India for sale of 90% stake of HDFC Credila Financial Services to (a) Kopvoorn B.V.,(which is a part of the BPEA EQT group) (b) Moss Investments, (c) Defati Investments Holding B.V., and (d) Infinity Partners (each (b), (c) and (d) are a part of ChrysCapital group).

