The Board of Zen Technologies at its meeting held on 24 February 2024 has approved the acquisition of 51% stake in AiTuring Technologies for a consideration of Rs 3.87 crore.

AiTuring Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for electronic optics and robotics and is committed to focused research and development, providing support, and manufacturing advanced long-range electro-optics.

