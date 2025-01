HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 16831.84 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.63% to Rs 421.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 367.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 16831.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15273.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16831.8415273.252.661.73418.73367.03418.73367.03421.31367.54

