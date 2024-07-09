Tata Motors-DVR soars 0.94%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 690.35, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.37% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% jump in NIFTY and a 67.03% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 690.35, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. Tata Motors-DVR has gained around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has gained around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25260.5, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

