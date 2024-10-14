HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.74%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 736.45, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% jump in NIFTY and a 20.32% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 736.45, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 5% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23612.55, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.86 lakh shares in last one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% jump in NIFTY and a 20.32% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 95.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

The PE of the stock is 95.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

