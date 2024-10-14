TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 0.47%, rises for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2807.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.28% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% gain in NIFTY and a 60.33% gain in the Nifty Auto. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2807.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has dropped around 1.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26436.6, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2811.45, up 0.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

