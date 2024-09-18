Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare shares fall

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 647.06 points or 1.46% at 43660.8 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Vimta Labs Ltd (down 5.07%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 4.74%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.5%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 4.13%),Abbott India Ltd (down 3.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.81%), Hikal Ltd (down 3.74%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 3.47%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 3.26%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.24%).

On the other hand, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.73%), Ami Organics Ltd (up 2.95%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.89%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 415.67 or 0.73% at 56799.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 167.2 points or 0.98% at 16820.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.15 points or 0.34% at 25331.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 223.09 points or 0.27% at 82856.57.

On BSE,1396 shares were trading in green, 2520 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

