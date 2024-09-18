Tata Power Renewable Energy secures LoA for 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has successfully secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), a wholly owned entity under the Maharashtra Government, for the development of a 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project in Maharashtra.

The LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW, making this the largest renewable energy project in state of Maharashtra till date for TPREL.