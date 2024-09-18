Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Renewable Energy secures LoA for 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has successfully secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), a wholly owned entity under the Maharashtra Government, for the development of a 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project in Maharashtra.

The LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW, making this the largest renewable energy project in state of Maharashtra till date for TPREL.

The project is part of MSEDCL's broader initiative to meet the state's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and address future power demands at competitive tariff. The LoA was issued through a competitive bidding process conducted via an electronically based reverse auction portal.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

