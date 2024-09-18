Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1440.08 points or 3.28% at 42522 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 7.26%), Mphasis Ltd (down 5.68%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.76%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 4.03%),NELCO Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.89%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.8%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.52%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.48%), and Infosys Ltd (down 3.34%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 12.75%), Control Print Ltd (up 1.72%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 1.36%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 415.67 or 0.73% at 56799.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 167.2 points or 0.98% at 16820.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.15 points or 0.34% at 25331.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 223.09 points or 0.27% at 82856.57.

On BSE,1396 shares were trading in green, 2520 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

