Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 444.37 points or 1.01% at 44249.8 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 13.78%), FDC Ltd (up 8.87%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.18%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 4.16%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 4.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hikal Ltd (up 3.69%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 3.01%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.79%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.62%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.34%). On the other hand, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.03%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.86%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.78%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.85 or 0.52% at 56439.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.65 points or 0.75% at 16810.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.5 points or 0.37% at 25009.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 307.28 points or 0.38% at 81830.44.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

