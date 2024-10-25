Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 91.55 points or 0.21% at 42986.79 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (up 4.46%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.51%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.35%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.5%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Syngene International Ltd (up 1.27%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 1.26%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 1.23%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 0.82%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 0.75%).

On the other hand, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 11.67%), Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 5.84%), and Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 4.43%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 818.41 or 1.53% at 52825.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 159.28 points or 1% at 15728.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.95 points or 0.27% at 24333.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 115.84 points or 0.14% at 79949.32.

On BSE,743 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

