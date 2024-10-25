Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 158.24 points or 0.38% at 42088.39 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cyient Ltd (up 6.1%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.18%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.55%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.27%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.58%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.25%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.16%), and Wipro Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.1%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.93%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.93%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 818.41 or 1.53% at 52825.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 159.28 points or 1% at 15728.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.95 points or 0.27% at 24333.45.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 115.84 points or 0.14% at 79949.32.

On BSE,743 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News