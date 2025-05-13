Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 553.75 points or 1.33% at 42153.04 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.32%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 4.55%),Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.95%),Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.72%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.71%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 3.49%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 3.39%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.36%), and Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 3.36%).

On the other hand, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.82%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.48%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.07%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 279.54 or 0.57% at 48973.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.21 points or 0.12% at 15232.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 179.5 points or 0.72% at 24745.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 776.85 points or 0.94% at 81653.05.

On BSE,2109 shares were trading in green, 998 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

