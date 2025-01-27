Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 105.11 points or 3.74% at 2705.42 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 9.91%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 5.84%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 5%),ITI Ltd (down 4.99%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 4.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.74%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.63%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 4.26%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.24%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.01%).

On the other hand, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.99%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1831.52 or 3.66% at 48275.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 387.38 points or 2.62% at 14381.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 251.25 points or 1.09% at 22840.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 783.38 points or 1.03% at 75407.08.

On BSE,530 shares were trading in green, 3505 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

