Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 196.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.36% to Rs 717.13 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 196.33% to Rs 50.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 134.36% to Rs 717.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.717.13305.997.1311.2068.2229.1759.3125.1950.0516.89

