Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 79.48 points or 0.19% at 42437.18 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Windlas Biotech Ltd (down 8.7%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.22%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.06%),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 2.83%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.93%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 1.8%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 1.55%), and Kopran Ltd (down 1.53%).

On the other hand, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 10%), Tarsons Products Ltd (up 5%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.86%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.72 or 0.53% at 51562.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.83 points or 0.42% at 15593.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 268.85 points or 1.09% at 24878.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 827.66 points or 1.02% at 81779.65.

On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1572 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

