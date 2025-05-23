Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares slide

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 79.48 points or 0.19% at 42437.18 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Windlas Biotech Ltd (down 8.7%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.22%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.06%),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 2.83%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.93%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 1.8%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 1.55%), and Kopran Ltd (down 1.53%).

On the other hand, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 10%), Tarsons Products Ltd (up 5%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.86%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.72 or 0.53% at 51562.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.83 points or 0.42% at 15593.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 268.85 points or 1.09% at 24878.55.

Also Read

ED raids on Parameshwara due to his 'Congress friends': HD Kumaraswamy

"T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

Early perimenopause symptoms women in their 30s and 40s often ignore

Operation Sindoor an appropriate answer to Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Operation Sindoor proves Pakistan sponsors terror in India, says Shah

The BSE Sensex index was up 827.66 points or 1.02% at 81779.65.

On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1572 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Benchmarks trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story