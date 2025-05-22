Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works rose 114.46% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.00% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 1472.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1163.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales484.21348.35 39 1472.481163.59 27 OPM %22.5917.47 -15.9616.00 - PBDT82.2644.65 84 120.73123.62 -2 PBT56.9125.52 123 18.5870.55 -74 NP39.5918.46 114 10.0956.07 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story