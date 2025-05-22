Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works rose 114.46% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.00% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 1472.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1163.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

484.21348.351472.481163.5922.5917.4715.9616.0082.2644.65120.73123.6256.9125.5218.5870.5539.5918.4610.0956.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News