HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 92.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 20.04 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 92.19% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.0415.27 31 OPM %5.898.64 -PBDT1.180.70 69 PBT1.080.64 69 NP1.230.64 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News