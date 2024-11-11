Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 92.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 20.04 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 92.19% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.0415.27 31 OPM %5.898.64 -PBDT1.180.70 69 PBT1.080.64 69 NP1.230.64 92

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

