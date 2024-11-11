HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 92.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 20.04 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 92.19% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.0415.275.898.641.180.701.080.641.230.64

