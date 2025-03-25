HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2025.

HEG Ltd soared 10.65% to Rs 477.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53866 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd spiked 10.12% to Rs 1061.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1688 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd surged 7.10% to Rs 493.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36459 shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd jumped 6.15% to Rs 6383.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 558 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd added 5.27% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

