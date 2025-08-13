New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 341.67% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 341.67% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.180.728.495.560.280.040.270.030.270.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News