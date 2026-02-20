Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hemant Surgical Industries wins order worth Rs 264.33 cr

Hemant Surgical Industries wins order worth Rs 264.33 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Hemant Surgical Industries announced that the purchase orders dated 02 December 2025, 10 December 2025 and 31 December 2025 received from Central Medical Service Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (CMSS) for supply of Flat Panel Detector with two batteries and router along with its other utilities for a total consideration of Rs. 264.33 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties), final commercial terms including delivery schedule, which are still under discussion and finalization, the Company has agreed to commence supplies, in interim, taking into account the national importance of the project and request made by CMSS.

The final terms when finalized will be intimated by the Company in due course

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

