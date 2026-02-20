RailTel secures Rs 36-cr railway signalling order

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 35.54 crore from the Deputy Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer.

The order pertains to the provision of MSDAC and other associated works, including suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI stations in the Prayagraj (Pryj.) Division of NCR. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of the LoA.

The estimated order value, as per the LoA, stands at Rs 35,54,82,968. The company also clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.