Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, GHV Infra Projects, IIFL Finance

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

ABB India reported an 18.19% decline in consolidated net profit to 432.27 crore in Q4 CY25 compared to Rs 528.41 crore posted in same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 5.7% YoY to Rs 3,557.01 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

CIE Automotive India reported a 10.44% rise in consolidated net profit to 204.30 crore in Q4 CY25 compared to Rs 184.98 crore posted in same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 13.41% YoY to Rs 2,392.99 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has secured a Rs 36 crore railway signalling project from the Deputy CSTE/P/CNB. Texmaco Rail & Engineering has announced that it has executed a Strategic Joint Venture Shareholders Agreement with RVNL to build a rolling stock powerhouse and expand its rail EPC footprint. GHV Infra Projects has announced that it has secured a Rs 123 crore work order from Enmas EPC Power Projects for the supply of rooftop solar plants. IIFL Finance has announced that its board will meet on February 24 to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).