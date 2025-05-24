Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.210.110.570.3928.5754.551.7543.590.060.120.010.180.060.120.010.180.060.110.010.15

