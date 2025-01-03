Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Hercules Hoists declined 1.35% to Rs 222.90 after the company's chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial person (KMP), Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani, has resigned due to personal reasons.

Jethmalani's last working day will be 28 February 2025. The company expressed its gratitude for the services and contributions he made during his tenure.

Hercules Hoists offers a diverse range of products and services, including manufacturing, sales, distribution, and marketing of mechanical hoists, electric chain hoists, and wire rope hoists; stackers and storage and retrieval solutions; overhead cranes in the standard and extended standard range; manipulators; and material handling automation solutions.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit slipped 65.2% to Rs 35.98 crore in FY25 as against Rs 103.80 crore posted in FY24. Net sales jumped 19.1% to Rs 179.53 crore in FY25 as against Rs 150.77 crore reported in FY24.

