Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 5.75% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 950.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.71% to Rs 188.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 4134.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

