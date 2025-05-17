Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods declined 5.75% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 950.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.71% to Rs 188.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 4134.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content