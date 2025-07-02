Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.54 lakh motorcycle and scooter units in June 2025

Hero MotoCorp reported dispatching 553,963 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2025, marking a 10.03% increase compared to 503,448 units dispatched in June 2024.

Motorcycle sales aggregated to 512,658 units (up 8.33% YoY), and scooter sales added up to 41,305 units (up 36.68% YoY) in June 2025.

While domestic sales rose by 6.86% YoY to 525,136 units, exports increased by 139.59% YoY to 28,827 units in June 2025.

Retail momentum remained strong, with the company registering 3.94 lakh vehicles on the Vahan portal, signalling steady demand across both urban and rural markets. The company expects the onset of monsoons and a positive economic outlook to further boost sales heading into the festive season.

VIDA, powered by Hero, continued its growth momentum, dispatching 7,178 units and recording 7,665 VAHAN registrations that translate into a steady gain. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of the VX2, billed as Badalte India ka Scooter. The VX2 blends EV technology with scooter practicality and is offered with Vida's innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, enabling pay-per-kilometer flexibility and reducing upfront ownership costs. Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.