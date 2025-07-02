Adani Ports handles 41.3 MMT of cargo volumes in June'25; total volume for Q1 FY26 rises by 11% YoY

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it has handled 41.3 MMT of cargo volume in June 2025, which is higher by 12% as compared with the volume of 37 MMT handled in June 2024.

The growth in handled cargo volume was primarily due to growth in containers (up 15% YoY).

During June 2025, logistics rail volumes stood at 62,146 TEUs (up 14% YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volume was at 2.21 MMT (up 18% YoY).

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, APSEZ has handled 120.6 MMT of total cargo (up 11% YoY), led by containers (up 19% YoY).

Logistics rail volumes stood at 179,479 TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 6.05 MMT (up 9% YoY) for Q1 FY26. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India with capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT cargo in fiscal 2025. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on a 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.