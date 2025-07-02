JSW Energy's arm inks deal with RVUNL for 250 MW/500 MWh battery storage project

JSW Energy said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.

These projects will be developed on a build, own and operate model in the state of Rajasthan. The BESPA is signed for a duration of 12 years, with a tariff of Rs 2,24,000 per MW per month, and is supported by viability gap funding.

The company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.3 GWh, including 2.9 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage. With this, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030, it added.