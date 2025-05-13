Cipla registers PAT of Rs 1,222 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 22.8%

Cipla has reported 30.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,222 crore on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 6,730 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

On the segmental front, the companys India business revenue was Rs 2,622 crore (up 8% YoY), North America business revenue was Rs 1,919 crore (up 2% YoY), One Africa business revenue was Rs 1,019 crore (up 20% YoY) and the revenue from Emerging Markets and Europe business was Rs 895 crore (up 21% YoY).

Further, the API business revenue and that from Others was Rs 182 crore (down 4% YoY) and Rs 92 crore (down 2 YoY), respectively.

While EBITDA rose by 16.8% YoY to Rs 1,538 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points YoY to 22.8% in the fourth quarter.

The companys R&D investments stood at Rs 426 crore (or 6.3% of sales) for the quarter, driven by product filings and development efforts.

For FY25, Cipla has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,273 crore (up 28.4% YoY) and total income from operations of Rs 27,548 crore (up 8.2% YoY).

The pharmaceutical company had a net cash position of Rs 10,369 crore. The debt primarily included lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said: I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets.

In FY25, we recorded a revenue growth of 8% over last year with the EBITDA margin of 25.9%, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies.

Our One-India business grew at a healthy 7% YoY. Key therapies in Branded Prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, Trade Generics business growth trajectory is back on track and Anchor brands of Consumer Health Business maintained leadership position.

With a positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted an all-time high annual revenue of $ 934 million. In One Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 12% YoY in USD terms, powered by firm performance across key markets. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a substantial revenue growth of 15% YoY on the back of deep market focus strategy.

Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The scrip rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 1518 on the BSE.

