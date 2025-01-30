Hero MotoCorp Ltd rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4151.05, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22586.35, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

