Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 1360.78 crore

Net profit of Jain Irrigation Systems declined 90.35% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 1360.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1357.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1360.781357.7712.9112.6164.5870.041.4310.930.959.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News