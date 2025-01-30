IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 965.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.06% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 7.15% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 965.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 0.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49165.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 966.75, up 1.87% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 37.06% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 7.15% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

