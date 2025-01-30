Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 2.2%, gains for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 2.2%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8816, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8816, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 0.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22586.35, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8799.45, up 2.15% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 14.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

