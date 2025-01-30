Board of Borosil Renewables approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 January 2025

The Board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 30 January 2025 has approved change in directors:

The Board has appointed the following as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 30 January 2025:

Akshaykumar Chudasama (DIN: 00010630); Vanaja N. Sarna (DIN: 10419005); and Shailendra Shukla (DIN: 00106531).

The Board noted the impending tenure completion of the following Independent Directors on 02 February 2025:

Pradeep Bhide (DIN: 03304262); Shalini Kamath (DIN: 06993314); Syed Asif Ibrahim (DIN: 08410266); and Haigreve Khaitan (DIN: 00005290)

