IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 2.79%, up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.49, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49165.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 254.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

