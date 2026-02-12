Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 0.84%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 0.15% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.41% rise in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 0.84% today to trade at Rs 5729.25. The BSE Auto index is up 0.28% to quote at 63502.54. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd increased 0.74% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 0.47% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 26.54 % over last one year compared to the 10.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 0.15% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 177 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15232 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6390 on 05 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3322.6 on 07 Apr 2025.