Zydus update on settlement agreement with Astellas

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that the company and Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary, (together referred to as Zydus), have entered into a Settlement Agreement with Astellas in relation to Astellas' Myrbetriq (generic name: Mirabegron).

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement:

1. Zydus shall pay Astellas an aggregate amount of USD 120 million.

2. Zydus shall additionally pay a prepaid per unit licensing fee on units of Zydus' generic Mirabegron sold in the US from the date of Settlement Agreement till September 2027.

This Settlement Agreement concludes all litigations between Astellas and the two companies relating to Myrbetriq and Mirabegron and enables Zydus to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the US.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

