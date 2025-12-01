Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 6297.5, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% gain in NIFTY and a 18.23% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6297.5, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 13.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27774.6, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6321, up 1.63% on the day.