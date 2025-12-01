Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Effective 01 December 2025

Maruti Suzuki India has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the Scheme becomes effective from today i.e. 01 December 2025. The Appointed Date under the Scheme is 01 April 2025. As such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSIL has been completed.

