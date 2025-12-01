Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Effective 01 December 2025

Maruti Suzuki India has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the Scheme becomes effective from today i.e. 01 December 2025. The Appointed Date under the Scheme is 01 April 2025. As such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSIL has been completed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

