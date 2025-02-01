Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4466.2, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.32% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4466.2, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22867.6, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4439.6, up 2.98% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 5.32% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News