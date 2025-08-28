Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5138.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.4% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% slide in NIFTY and a 2.87% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5138.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 24591.5. The Sensex is at 80360.05, down 0.53%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 18.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5149, up 1.2% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 4.4% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% slide in NIFTY and a 2.87% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

