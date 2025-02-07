Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Hero MotoCorp reported 12.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,202.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,073.38 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 10,210.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Hero MotoCorp sold 14.64 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in third quarter of FY25, up 0.27% from 14.60 lakh units sold in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.3% to Rs 1,591.64 crore during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,476 crore in Q3 FY25, up 8% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded over the previous year and stood at 14.5% in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Hero MotoCorp gained market share in the 100cc segment through Splendor and in the 125cc segment through Xtreme 125R and Super Splendor. It also reported the highest-ever quarterly retail sales, led by the highest-ever festive retail.

The companys growth was also led by robust performance in both the EV and global businesses. VIDA reported highest-ever monthly retails and gained market share during the quarter. The company also gained momentum in global business, growing ahead of the industry, Bangladesh and Colombia leading the way.

The company said that it has recently launched four products at the Bharat Mobility 2025, bolstering presence in premium and scooter segment. The deliveries of the new products will commence in March 2025.

Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said, The performance in this quarter and fiscal year, reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities. Demonstrating strong year-to-date results in both top-line and bottom-line growth, we have achieved the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits.

The Union Budget 2025's emphasis on tax relief for the middle class, along with continued investment in infrastructure and support for the agricultural sector, is expected to boost consumer confidence and drive demand growth in the auto industry.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for FY25. The record date for the interim dividend has been set for 12th February 2025. The payment of dividend will be completed by 8 March 2025.

Further, the company shall enter into an arrangement with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Private (CleanMax) to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The company plans to invest upto Rs 5.15 crore for acquisition of 26% shareholding in the SPV. The objective of the investment is to increase renewable footprint under Group Captive mechanism with equity investment by the company in SPV to be created by CleanMax under Green Energy Open Access Regulations 2023 of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The counter rose 0.15% to Rs 4,237.05 on the BSE.

