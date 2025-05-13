Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 131.45 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers rose 69.52% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 131.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.64% to Rs 156.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 683.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 634.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales131.45122.89 7 683.10634.74 8 OPM %33.7521.96 -30.1726.38 - PBDT46.9525.86 82 216.32166.25 30 PBT45.4925.22 80 211.41165.11 28 NP33.2619.62 70 156.93122.95 28

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

