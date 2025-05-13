Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal says IMD

Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has stated today that Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of north Andaman Sea today. Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning likely to continue over South Peninsular India & adjoining central India during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu during next 3 days. It noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning likely over Northeast India during next 5 days. However, heat wave conditions likely over Uttar Pradesh during 14th-19th; West Rajasthan during 15th-17th and over Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand during 14-15th may 2025.

