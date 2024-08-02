Hero MotoCorp total sales slides 5.4% YoY in Jul'24

The two-wheeler major sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2024, which is lower by 5.38% as compared with sales of 391,310 units recorded in June 2023.

While the companys motorcycles sales fell by 5.6% to 340,390 units, scooters sales declined 2.72% to 29,884 units in July 2024 over July 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 347,535 units (down 6.38% YoY) while exports of the same was at 22,739 units (up 13.1% YoY).

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.