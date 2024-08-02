Hero MotoCorp total sales slides 5.4% YoY in Jul'24

The two-wheeler major sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2024, which is lower by 5.38% as compared with sales of 391,310 units recorded in June 2023.
While the companys motorcycles sales fell by 5.6% to 340,390 units, scooters sales declined 2.72% to 29,884 units in July 2024 over July 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 347,535 units (down 6.38% YoY) while exports of the same was at 22,739 units (up 13.1% YoY).
Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.
The company has reported 18.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,016.05 crore on a 14.6% rise in revenue to Rs 9,519.30 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
The scrip slipped 2.25% to close at Rs 5,369.85 on the Thursday, 1 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News