Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 756.01 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 6.84% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 756.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 658.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.756.01658.257.558.8262.2762.7337.3840.4927.6529.68

