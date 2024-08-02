Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 756.01 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 6.84% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 756.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 658.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales756.01658.25 15 OPM %7.558.82 -PBDT62.2762.73 -1 PBT37.3840.49 -8 NP27.6529.68 -7

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

